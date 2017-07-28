FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Lilly gets civil investigative demand from Minnesota AG for insulin product pricing‍​
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 28, 2017 / 4:06 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Lilly gets civil investigative demand from Minnesota AG for insulin product pricing‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* Says got civil investigative demand from Minnesota's office of Attorney General relating to pricing, sale of insulin products - SEC filing‍​

* Says offices of attorneys general in California and Florida have requested information relating to pricing of company's insulin products

* Says lost patent exclusivity for Strattera in the U.S. in May 2017, and generic versions of Strattera were approved in the same month

* Entry of generic versions of Strattera has caused "rapid and severe" decline in revenue, which will have material adverse effect on results

* In May, Japanese Patent Office resumed 1 of 2 remaining demands for invalidation of company's two vitamin regimen patents, brought by Nipro Corp Source text - (bit.ly/2w6xEZd) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.