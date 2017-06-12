BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office says Glass Lewis recommends unitholders vote for redemption
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
June 12 Eli Lilly And Co:
* Jardiance® (empagliflozin) tablets to be studied in chronic kidney disease
* Says plans to conduct a new, large clinical outcomes trial investigating Jardiance along with Boehringer Ingelheim
* Eli Lilly And Co - trial will enroll people with chronic kidney disease both with and without type 2 diabetes
* Eli Lilly - boehringer Ingelheim, co announced plans to conduct new, large clinical outcomes trial investigating Jardiance tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities