PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 3 Limbach Holdings Inc
* Limbach Holdings Inc - files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Limbach Holdings - requires time to file 10-K in order to finalize review of historical cutoff procedures for accruing job cost expense among others
* Limbach Holdings Inc - under co’s revenue recognition policy, any adjustments to timing of job cost expense also impact timing of revenue recognition Source text: (bit.ly/2nUsu1x) Further company coverage:
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister