BRIEF-LightInTheBox Holding Co Q1 non-GAAP net loss per ADS $0.01
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
April 3 Limbach Holdings Inc
* Limbach provides update on annual form 10-k filing status
* Limbach says company reiterates prior guidance for its year ended December 31, 2016 for revenues to be in excess of $407 million
* Guidance for its year ended December 31, 2016 expects adjusted EBITDA to fall within a range from $16 million to $17 million
* Limbach will be filing a form 12b-25 with U.S. SEC to extend date for filing its annual report on form 10-k for year ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
* PNM Resources Inc says management is expected to affirm company's 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group