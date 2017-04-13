April 13 Limbach Holdings Inc

* Limbach schedules 2016 fourth quarter financial results and conference call; provides update on 2017 guidance

* Limbach holdings inc - for fy 2017, company is narrowing its range of revenue guidance to between $460 million and $480 million, excluding items

* Limbach holdings inc - reiterates its previously announced fy 2016 financial guidance

* Limbach holdings inc - for fy 2017, adjusted ebitda is expected to be between $18 million and $20 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $410.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S