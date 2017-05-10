BRIEF-Tesla close to agreeing on plan for China production plant - Bloomberg
* Tesla Inc close to agreeing on plan for china production plant - Bloomberg, citing sources
May 10 Linamar Corp:
* Linamar delivers 23rd consecutive quarter of double digit operating earnings growth
* Q1 sales C$1.656 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.55 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.20
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.20
* Q1 earnings per share view C$1.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WASHINGTON, June 19 A man killed in a crash last year while using the semi-autonomous driving system on his Tesla Model S sedan kept his hands off the wheel for extended periods of time despite repeated automated warnings not to do so, a U.S. government report said on Monday
WASHINGTON, June 19 A federal judge in San Francisco on Monday named lawyer Elizabeth Cabraser to lead the case brought against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by owners over allegations it bypassed diesel emission controls.