BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Lincoln National Corp:
* Lincoln financial group reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.92
* Q1 earnings per share $1.89
* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $3.6 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lincoln National Corp qtrly book value per share , including AOCI, of $66.58, up 9%; bvps, excluding aoci, of $58.37, up 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.