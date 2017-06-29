BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer announces completion of divestment of its transport services
* WOLTERS KLUWER COMPLETES DIVESTMENT OF TRANSPORT SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 Lindsay Corp
* Lindsay Corporation reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.02
* Q3 revenue $151.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $145.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says backlog of unshipped orders at May 31, 2017 was $70.1 million compared with $61.2 million at May 31, 2016
* Lindsay Corp - Grower sentiment in U.S. is showing signs of improvement
* Lindsay -Absent sustainable upturn in commodity prices, expect irrigation growth opportunities to come primarily from international markets in near term
* Lindsay Corp - "Expect irrigation growth opportunities to come primarily from international markets in near term"
* Danaher - On June 30, DH Europe Finance issued Eur 250 million of floating rate senior notes due 2022, Eur 600 million of 1.200% senior notes due 2027
