BRIEF-Daikokuya Holdings says business and capital alliance with Brand off
* Says it will form a business and capital alliance with Brand off Co.,Ltd at the end of August
March 31 Linewell Software Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.16 yuan per share(before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares for every share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 6
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 7 and the dividend will be paid on April 7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4zs6la
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will form a business and capital alliance with Brand off Co.,Ltd at the end of August
* Says it plans to invest HK$7 million in its Hong Kong-based subsidiary to help to set up a new sub-subsidiary in Hong Kong
* As part of preparations to become larger marketing services company, current role of COO is being split into specialist leadership roles