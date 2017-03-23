Warburg Pincus to buy 43 pct in India's Tata Tech for $360 mln
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
March 23 Lingo Media Corp
* Lingo Media signs LOI to merge with Schoold
* Says parties are working towards finalizing a definitive agreement within next 30 to 60 days with respect to transaction
* Lingo Media Corp says transaction is anticipated to be a merger of equals in which shareholders of each party will acquire 50 percent of resulting entity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.