UPDATE 2-Sinopac sale of US unit to Cathay General at risk as deadline approaches
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
Feb 23 Delta Technology Holdings Ltd
* Link Capital Financial Services Ltd reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Delta Technology Holdings Ltd as of February 16 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2mhrku3 Further company coverage:
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.