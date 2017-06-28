BRIEF-Victory Circuit to set up unit in Hong Kong
* Says it plans to use HK$10 million to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Hong Kong
June 28 LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA
* NORSK TIPPING AS SIGNS A NEW AGREEMENT WITH LINK MOBILITY AS ON MOBILE
* NORSK TIPPING HAS CHOSEN LINK MOBILITY AS ITS MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS PARTNER
* AGREEMENT IS VALID FOR TWO YEARS, WITH OPTION OF RENEWAL FOR ANOTHER TWO YEARS.
* Says its top shareholder OSH, a Tokyo-based company, which is mainly engaged in shares, bonds and investment business, cut voting power in the company to 15.4 percent from 20.1 percent and became the second biggest shareholder of the company
* Says it adjusts conversion price of the first series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds to T$84.2 from T$90.9, effective July 2