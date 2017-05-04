UPDATE 1-Time Warner signs deal to develop shows for Snapchat
June 19 Time Warner Inc and Snap Inc said on Monday they had entered into an agreement to develop original shows for messaging service Snapchat over the next two years.
May 4 LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA:
* LINK ACHIEVED OPERATING REVENUES OF NOK 229 MILLION IN Q1, UP 107 PER CENT COMPARED WITH CORRESPONDING PERIOD LAST YEAR
* ADJUSTED EBITDA WAS RECORDED AT NOK 17 MILLION IN Q1, UP NOK 6 MILLION COMPARED WITH CORRESPONDING PERIOD LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 Time Warner Inc and Snap Inc said on Monday they had entered into an agreement to develop original shows for messaging service Snapchat over the next two years.
BRUSSELS, June 19 The chief Brexit negotiators of Britain and the European Union agreed on Monday that talks until October should focus on citizens rights, a financial settlement and other separation issues, with a separate dialogue on Northern Ireland, a document showed.
* PROJECTS FOR CAPITAL INCREASE WITH RETAINED INTEREST OF € 11 MILLION AND RESERVED CAPITAL INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY € 23 MILLION