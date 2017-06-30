Shooting injures 17 people at Little Rock nightclub
July 1 At least 17 people were wounded after gunfire erupted at a concert in Little Rock, Arkansas, early on Saturday, police said on social media.
June 30 LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA
* LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA SIGNS TERM SHEET REGARDING ACQUISITION OF VOICECOM IN BULGARIA.
* ENTERED INTO A TERM SHEET REGARDING ACQUISITION OF BULGARIAN MOBILE MESSAGING COMPANY VOICECOM AD
* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING OCTOBER 2017
* AGREED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS EUR 3.83 BILLION, ON CASH-FREE AND DEBT-FREE BASIS AND ASSUMING NORMALIZED LEVEL OF WORKING CAPITAL
* LINK INTENDS TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES IN VOICECOM FROM SELLERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
STRASBOURG, France, July 1 Leaders from the United States, Russia and across Europe paid tribute to Helmut Kohl as the architect of German reunification and a driving force for European integration on Saturday.
ST PETERSBURG, July 1 FIFA President Gianni Infantino signalled that he is in favour of introducing video assistant referees (VAR) at next year's World Cup following its success at the Confederations Cup, although he conceded the system needs to be improved.