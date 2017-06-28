BRIEF-Prime Media Group signs new bank facility
* Facility limit has been reduced from $100 million to $80 million
June 28 Link Mobility Group Asa
* Link Mobility Group signs term sheet regarding acquisition of SMSAPI
* Link intends to acquire all shares in SMSAPI from the sellers Grzegorz Lysiuk and Marek Bardzinski
* Link Mobility Group - enterprise value of deal is 16 million euros, on cash-free and debt-free basis, assuming normalized level of working capital
* The cash part of the transaction will be fully financed through Link's corporate fund and bond
* Link Mobility - entered into term sheet regarding acquisition of Polish mobile messaging company Comvision SP providing services under brand of SMSAPI
* "we are now targeting further cost reductions from previous fy guidance of eur 17m"
* Net result of consolidated entity for hy ended 30 april 2017 was a loss after tax and minority interest for period of $14.403 million