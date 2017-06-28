BRIEF-Cellnovo Group signs distribution agreements in 6 countries
* DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS SIGNED IN SPAIN, GREECE, CYPRUS, ISRAEL, AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND, FOR ITS MOBILE DIABETES MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
June 28 Link Mobility Group Asa
* Link Mobility Group ASA signs term sheet regarding acquisition of SMSAPI in Poland
* Intends to acquire all shares in SMSAPI from sellers Grzegorz Lysiuk, Marek Bardziński
* Agreed enterprise value of transaction is EUR 16.00 million, on a cash-free and debt-free basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS SIGNED IN SPAIN, GREECE, CYPRUS, ISRAEL, AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND, FOR ITS MOBILE DIABETES MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
* FUNDING COMMITMENT FROM BPIFRANCE AND ALEPH CAPITAL FOR EUR 24 MILLION
TOKYO, June 29 Western Digital Corp said on Thursday that legal action and other moves taken by Toshiba Corp in their dispute over the sale of its prized memory chip unit were harming Toshiba's stakeholders and customers.