BRIEF-Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 mln of convertible senior notes
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 25 Lion Biotechnologies Inc
* Lion biotechnologies announces departure of chief financial officer
* Lion biotechnologies inc - gregory schiffman, chief financial officer, has decided to leave company
* Lion biotechnologies inc - search for a new cfo is underway through a recruitment agency
* Lion biotechnologies inc - schiffman will remain in his current role until june 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Peak Resorts announces two new expansion projects and provides preliminary fiscal year 2017 results
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.