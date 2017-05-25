May 25 Lion Biotechnologies Inc

* Lion biotechnologies announces departure of chief financial officer

* Lion biotechnologies inc - gregory schiffman, chief financial officer, has decided to leave company

* Lion biotechnologies inc - ‍search for a new cfo is underway through a recruitment agency​

* Lion biotechnologies inc - schiffman will remain in his current role until june 22, 2017