April 26 Lion Biotechnologies Inc:
* Lion Biotechnologies announces new manufacturing services
agreement with Pharmacell
* Lion Biotechnologies Inc - has entered into a new
three-year manufacturing services agreement and related
statements of work with Pharmacell B.V.
* Lion Biotechnologies Inc - Pharmacell will manufacture
til products for co in its clinical and commercial facility in
Geleen, Netherlands
* Lion Biotechnologies Inc - contract to manufacture
company's autologous cell therapy products
