BRIEF-Skechers wins patent dispute with Adidas
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes
April 19 Lion Biotechnologies Inc
* Lion biotechnologies announces strategic alliance with md anderson cancer center to conduct clinical trials of tils in multiple solid tumors
* Lion biotechnologies - lion,md anderson will both have manufacturing responsibilities for production of tils used in planned cellular therapy trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* L3 technologies inc - received a supplemental type certificate (stc) from federal aviation administration
* Filed cta for a proof of concept clinical study for its long-acting transdermal anti-nausea patch, aqs1303