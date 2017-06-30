June 30Lion Corp

* Says it plans to set up a joint venture (JV) in order to advance plant-based surfactant business with the Wilmar International Limited Group, a major Singapore-headquartered agribusiness group, in Singapore

* Says the company and the Wilmar International Limited Group will hold a 50 percent stake in the JV respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/F3evvn

