PRECIOUS-Gold hits 3-week low on firmer dollar, U.S. jobs data

* Dollar gains as Fed points the way to trimming bond portfolio * Report of Trump probe spurs some safe haven buying (Adds U.S. data, comment on palladium, updates prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, June 15 Gold fell to a three-week low on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as investors began to assess the potential for another U.S. rate hike later in the year, supported by data showing a strong U.S. jobs market. The losses in gold were limited, however, wi