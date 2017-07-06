MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 6 Liontrust Asset Management Plc:
* Assets under management ("AUM") as at close of business on June 30 2017 were 9.3 billion stg
* UK retail net inflows of 177 million stg, second highest quarterly UK retail net inflow for over seven years
* Total net inflows of 22 million stg in period (April 1 to June 30 2016: UK retail net inflows: 36 million stg, total net inflows: 66 million stg)
* "Welcome FCA asset management market study given that low savings ratio is a problem for country" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing