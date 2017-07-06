July 6 Liontrust Asset Management Plc:

* Assets under management ("AUM") as at close of business on June 30 2017 were 9.3 billion stg

* UK retail net inflows of 177 million stg, second highest quarterly UK retail net inflow for over seven years

* Total net inflows of 22 million stg in period (April 1 to June 30 2016: UK retail net inflows: 36 million stg, total net inflows: 66 million stg)

* "Welcome FCA asset management market study given that low savings ratio is a problem for country"