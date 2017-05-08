BRIEF-Galway Metals says received notice of action issued in Ontario Superior Court of Justice
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
May 8 Lipocine Inc
* Lipocine announces financial and operational results for the first quarter 2017
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Resubmission of new drug application for LPCN 1021 is planned for Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs
* Says co's 2017 "6.18" anniversary sales event recorded $17.6 billion in transaction volume for the first 18 days of the sale