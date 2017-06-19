June 19 Lipocine Inc:

* Lipocine validates “no titration” dosing regimen with positive topline efficacy results for lpcn 1021, oral testosterone candidate

* Lipocine Inc- LPCN 1021 achieved primary endpoints confirming efficacy of twice daily oral administration

* Lipocine Inc- LPCN 1021 generally met pre-specified per dose secondary endpoints for twice daily oral administration

* Lipocine Inc- new drug application resubmission planned in Q3 of 2017

* Lipocine Inc - all drug related adverse events ("AES") were either mild or moderate in intensity and none were severe