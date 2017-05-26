May 26 Lippo China Resources Ltd

* Equity vendor (a unit of lcr which in turn is an bout 72.60% unit of lippo) entered into equity transfer agreement with purchaser

* Disposal is expected to give rise to a non-recurring loss attributable to lcr group of about hk$19.3 million

* Vendor has agreed to sell equity interest to jiansu hualian oriental realty at an equity consideration of about rmb152.2 million

* A unit of lcr entered into advance assignment agreement with jiangsu hualian oriental realty ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)