BRIEF-Repco Home Finance proposes to raise INR 1 bln by issuing NCDs
* Says proposes to raise INR 1 billion by issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Lippo China Resources Ltd
* Equity vendor (a unit of lcr which in turn is an bout 72.60% unit of lippo) entered into equity transfer agreement with purchaser
* Disposal is expected to give rise to a non-recurring loss attributable to lcr group of about hk$19.3 million
* Vendor has agreed to sell equity interest to jiansu hualian oriental realty at an equity consideration of about rmb152.2 million
* A unit of lcr entered into advance assignment agreement with jiangsu hualian oriental realty ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in southern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
LONDON, June 22 Rises in U.S. interest rates will probably prop the dollar up over the next 18 months, but its multi-year run higher since 2012 looks to be over, strategists from British bank Barclays said in a note on Thursday.