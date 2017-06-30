UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets state funds to avoid default
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
June 30 Lippo China Resources Ltd :
* FY revenue hk$2.46 billion versus hk$2.53 billion
* FY profit attributable to equity holders of co hk$387.8 million versus loss of hk$309.2 million
* Directors have resolved to recommend payment of a final dividend of HK0.75 cent per share for year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.