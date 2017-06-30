June 30 Lippo China Resources Ltd :

* FY revenue hk$2.46 billion versus hk$2.53 billion

* FY profit attributable to equity holders of co hk$387.8 million versus loss of hk$309.2 million

* Directors have resolved to recommend payment of a final dividend of HK0.75 cent per share for year ended 31st March, 2017