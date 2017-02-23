PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 23 Lippo China Resources Ltd
* Notified that CS Mining had filed several lawsuits on 17 february 2017 in united states bankruptcy court against some of its creditors
* Existing carrying value of LCR Group's investment in CS Mining amounted to approximately hk$58 million
* CS Mining asserts several causes of action against Waterloo with respect to Waterloo loan
* "Waterloo believes that each of allegations contained in lawsuit are without merit" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp