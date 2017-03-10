March 10 Lippo Ltd

* Co and Lippo Worldwide have exited from project and Lippo Worldwide has disposed of its entire interest in issued shares of LOCZ Holdings

* Deal for for an aggregate consideration of approximately US$12.2 million

* Aggregate amount received and receivable by company and Lippo Worldwide in respect of exit shall be approximately US$23.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: