BRIEF-Nucor expects Q2 profit in range of $1.00-$1.05/shr
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
March 1 Liqtech International Inc:
* Liqtech and Hunan Yonker Investment Group amend investment agreement
* Parties amended investment agreement and deadline for completion of usd 4 million investment in liqtech is now april 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.