INSIGHT-Cattle slaughter crackdown ripples through India's leather industry
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
March 30 Liqtech International Inc:
* Liqtech International Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 sales fell 49 percent to $2.6 million
* Recorded an impairment charge on goodwill of $7.3 million, during three months ended December 31, 2016
* Liqtech International Inc - net loss attributable to Liqtech for quarter was $11.4 million compared to a profit of $0.1 million for same period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
HONG KONG, June 15 Bain Capital plans to sell up to $400 million worth of shares in Japanese restaurant chain operator Skylark Co Ltd, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
June 15 British engineering and design consultancy WS Atkins reported its fastest growth in annual profit in at least a decade on Thursday, which could help smooth completion of its takeover by Canadian rival SNC-Lavalin Group.