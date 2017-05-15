BRIEF-Moody's downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings of 12 Australian banks
May 15 Liqtech International Inc:
* Liqtech receives subscription agreements for 6,300,000 new shares in a private placement
* Received subscription agreements for 6.3 million new shares at a price of $0.25 per share
* Liqtech International Inc - have received subscription agreements for 6.3 million new shares at a price of $0.25 per share
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
SINGAPORE, June 19 Asian stocks rose on Monday, shaking off Wall Street's subdued performance on Friday, and sterling was steady after a van rammed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, killing at least one person, as markets braced for the start of Brexit talks.