June 20 Liquor Stores NA Ltd:

* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board

* New Board of Directors of Liquor Stores comprises two incumbent directors, Gary Collins and Peter Lynch

* Following meeting, Derek Burney was appointed Chair of Board

* New Board comprises Derek Burney, John Barnett, Karen Prentice, Kenneth Barbet, James Burns, Richard Perkins, nominated by PointNorth Capital