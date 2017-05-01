BRIEF-San Marco to sell La Pinta 06 to a subsidiary of GoldCorp
* San Marco Resources Inc - deal for US$225,000
May 1 Lithia Motors Inc
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
* Says on an annualized basis, baierl is estimated to generate $500 million in revenue and $0.15 in earnings per share
* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
* Arrow Electronics announces early results and increase of the maximum tender amount of its cash tender offer for certain of its outstanding debt securities