UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 21 LITIUM AB:
* SAYS IT RECEIVED ORDER FROM SMD LOGISTICS, A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF SWEDISH MATCH
* SMD LOGISTICS DECIDED TO IMPLEMENT ITS NEW E-COMMERCE ON LITIUM ON DEMAND CLOUD SERVICE
Source text: bit.ly/2sAhaYO
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources