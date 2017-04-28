BRIEF-Alliance One International reports Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Alliance One International reports fiscal year 2017 and fourth quarter results
April 28 Livanova Plc
* Livanova to unveil new data further demonstrating the perceval sutureless valve is a safe and effective aortic valve replacement for patients
* Data presentations showcase perceval's safety and performance for aortic valve replacement (AVR) patients
* Monroe Capital Corporation completes public offering of common shares
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split