May 10 Live Oak Bancshares Inc:
* Live Oak Bancshares- on May 9, 2017, co announced
execution of a transaction agreement to form new joint venture
with First Data Corporation
* Says company estimates that gain from deal will be
approximately $38 million, net of tax - SEC filing
* Under terms of transaction, first data corporation will
have a preference on joint venture's earnings from 2017 and 2018
* As part of deal, First Data, Live Oak will contribute
digital banking platforms, products, services to new co, yet to
be named
* First Data will own 50 percent of joint venture and Live
Oak will own 50 percent
Source text - (bit.ly/2qYTtYe)
Further company coverage: