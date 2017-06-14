BRIEF-Goldmoney Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 14 LIVECHAT SOFTWARE SA
* FY REVENUE 76.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 53.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* FY NET PROFIT 42.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 28.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud services pay off.
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017