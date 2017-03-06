BRIEF-Bank of China says Xu Luode resigned as executive vice president
* Xu Luode resigned as executive vice president of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Livermore Partners LLC:
* Livermore Partners announces support for Volt Information Sciences new director appointments
* Continue to believe that volt stock remains "significantly" undervalued
* "We have withdrawn our director nominations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says it scraps share private placement plan announced in 2015
* Says Wuhan-based property unit gets capital boost of 3.0 billion yuan ($440.26 million)