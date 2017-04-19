BRIEF-OPKO provides update to late-stage study of HGH-CTP in growth hormone deficient adults
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults
April 19 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc
* Says it and unit sign agreement to sell pharma firm for 4.55 billion yuan ($660.67 million)
* Says A-share to resume trading on April 20
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pfHrgg; bit.ly/2pB0pef
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene
* Syneron Candela announces shareholder approval of proposed acquisition by funds advised by apax partners