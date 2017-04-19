April 19 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc

* Says it and unit sign agreement to sell pharma firm for 4.55 billion yuan ($660.67 million)

* Says A-share to resume trading on April 20

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pfHrgg; bit.ly/2pB0pef

