BRIEF-Kangmei Pharmaceutical to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 29
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.205 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
May 22 L&K Biomed Co Ltd :
* Says it completed issuance of 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 10 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/TA2zwT
* Resappdx delivers excellent results in Australian paediatric study analysed using Smartcough-C Methodology
WASHINGTON, June 21 The White House is bringing together drone makers, wireless companies and venture capitalists on Thursday to look at ways government can help speed new technologies to the marketplace.