a day ago
BRIEF-Lkk Health Products Group acquires Landmark office building for 1.28 bln stg
July 27, 2017 / 6:29 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Lkk Health Products Group acquires Landmark office building for 1.28 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - LKK Health Products Group

* Lkk Health Products Group acquires Landmark office building at 20 Fenchurch street in London for GBP 1.2825 billion

* Lkk Health Products says deal for a total consideration of GBP 1.2825 billion (approximately HKD 12.8 billion)

* Lkk Health Products - On July 26 it has entered into agreement with Land Securities Group Plc to acquire commercial building at 20 Fenchurch street, London, known as "Walkie Talkie" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

