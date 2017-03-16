March 16 Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA:

* Says obtains 7 new patents in several countries

* Patents for Method for Certifying Delivery of Electronic Messages received in Israel and New Zealand

* Patents for Method For Certifying Delivery of Data Messages to Mobile Terminals received in Taiwan, Israel, Japan, New Zeland Source text: bit.ly/2mvdKSL

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)