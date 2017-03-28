March 28 Lloyd Fonds AG:

* Sells a further hotel to the Motel One Group

* According to Hamburg-based investment- and assetmanager, a purchase factor of 22.2 was generated for hotel operated by Motel One Hotel in Leipzig in relation to net annual rental

Hotel property had been acquired at time by investors of real estate fund "Hotel Leipzig Nikolaikirche" at a purchase price factor of 15.5