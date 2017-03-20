March 20 Lloyd Fonds AG:

* Lloyd fonds aktiengesellschaft: utilization of profit and dividend for 2016

* To propose a dividend of 0.16 euros ($0.1719) per share for 2016 (previous year: 0.07 euros)

* Eckart Kottkamp, chairman of supervisory board at Lloyd Fonds AG, has resigned his mandate as a member of supervisory board at today's supervisory board meeting

* Will suggest a candidate for succession to election on annual general meeting Source text for Eikon:

