BRIEF-Salhia Real Estate and unit sign 15 mln dinars credit facility
Co and unit sign 15 million dinars credit facility agreement with a local Islamic lender
March 20 Lloyd Fonds AG:
* Lloyd fonds aktiengesellschaft: utilization of profit and dividend for 2016
* To propose a dividend of 0.16 euros ($0.1719) per share for 2016 (previous year: 0.07 euros)
* Eckart Kottkamp, chairman of supervisory board at Lloyd Fonds AG, has resigned his mandate as a member of supervisory board at today's supervisory board meeting
* Will suggest a candidate for succession to election on annual general meeting Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9310 euros)
COLOMBO, June 15 The Sri Lankan rupee closed slightly weaker on Thursday as dollar demand from importers outweighed selling of the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said.
* Main Street capital corp says it recently made a new portfolio investment in meisler rental group llc