BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Lloyds Banking Group Plc
* Lloyds banking group full year underlying profit 7.9 billion stg
* Lloyds banking group cet1 ratio at 13.8 percent
* Lloyds banking group statutory profit before tax 4.2 billion stg
* Lloyds banking group net interest margin 2.71 percent
* Lloyds banking group ordinary dividend 2.55 pence
* Lloyds banking group total income 17.5 billion stg
* Lloyds banking group special dividend 0.5 pence
* Lloyds banking group cost income ratio 48.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14