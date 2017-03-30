March 30 Lloyd's Of London Ltd
* Lloyd's of london chairman john nelson says ~brussels eu
subsidiary will employ "tens" of people, likely mixture of
existing staff and new hires
* Lloyd's of london chairman john nelson says ~ brussels
subsidiary will have its own board, to employ staff in
information technology, compliance
* Lloyd's of london chairman john nelson says ~ brussels
chosen because of strong regulation, access to skilled staff, at
heart of european union
* Lloyd's of london chairman john nelson says ~ too early to
say if other insurers will follow lloyd's to brussels but other
lloyd's hubs have created own eco-system
* Lloyd's of london chairman john nelson says ~ eu
subsidiary could offer opportunity to increase business in
europe
* Lloyd's of london chairman john nelson says ~ eu
subsidiary will follow reinsurance model similar to other
lloyd's hubs, such as china
(Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)