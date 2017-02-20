Feb 20 Lloyd's Of London Ltd:
* Bruce Carnegie-Brown confirmed as next chairman of Lloyd's
* Carnegie-Brown is to become chairman following meeting of
council where appointment was approved unanimously
* Appointment is subject to formal approval and consent from
prudential regulation authority and financial conduct authority
* Appointment is subject to formal approval and consent from
prudential regulation authority and financial conduct authority.
* Carnegie-Brown will be stepping down from his current role
as a non-executive director of JLT Group Plc
Source text for Eikon:
For a previous story on the matter, click on:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)