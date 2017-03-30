UPDATE 1-Sky and Virgin Media join forces for targeted TV advertising
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
* Lloyd's of london- intention is for company to be ready to write business for 1st january 2019 renewal season
* Lloyd's of london- company will be able to write risks from all 27 european union and three european economic area states
* Lloyd's chief executive inga beale said: "it is important that we are able to provide market and customers with an effective solution that means business can carry on without interruption when uk leaves eu
* Lloyd's of london - brussels met critical elements of providing a robust regulatory framework in a central european location, and will enable lloyd's to continue to provide specialist underwriting expertise to our customers
* Lloyd's of london- no immediate impact on existing policies, renewals or new policies, including multi-year policies
* Lloyd's of london - inga beale said: "it is now crucial that uk government and european union proceed to negotiate an agreement that allows business to continue to flow under best possible conditions once uk formally leaves eu
* Lloyd's of london beale - i believe it is important not just for city but also for europe that we reach a mutually beneficial agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, June 15 The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Thursday:
FRANKFURT, June 15 Deutsche Bank has outlined clearly differentiated roles for the co-heads of its revamped investment bank to make it more efficient and is also creating a new global markets division.