BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Lloyds Banking Group Plc
* Total bonus outcome has increased year-on-year to 392.9 million pounds (from 353.7 million pounds in 2015).
* Total bonus outcome for 2016 includes a 19 per cent collective performance adjustment applied to group's total bonus outcome (2015: 26 per cent), percent
* At 4.8 per cent of pre-bonus underlying profit, bonus outcome remains significantly less than group's funding limit of 10 per cent of pre- bonus underlying profit
* Cash bonuses remain capped at 2,000 pounds with additional amounts paid in shares and subject to deferral and performance adjustment.
* Ceo Osorio awarded 956,416 shares as part of 2016 bonus award
* Ceo Osorio to receive salary of 1,220,000 pounds in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14