May 15 LM Funding America Inc

* LM Funding reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $1.0 million versus $1.6 million

* LM Funding America Inc- at March 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.4 million compared to $2.3 million at December 31, 2016

* Acquired 147 delinquent accounts from both new and existing clients in Q1 2017