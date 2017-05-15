BRIEF-Beijing Urban Construction Investment unit's JV wins land auctions
June 19 Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd
May 15 LM Funding America Inc
* LM Funding reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.12
* Q1 revenue $1.0 million versus $1.6 million
* LM Funding America Inc- at March 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.4 million compared to $2.3 million at December 31, 2016
* Acquired 147 delinquent accounts from both new and existing clients in Q1 2017
* requires Polaris Capital to clarify further regarding co's submission of rehabilitation petition through central bankruptcy court
SINGAPORE, June 19 (IFR) - Asian credit was little changed during a slow session, with few market risk events on the horizon and bonds continuing to push at tight levels.